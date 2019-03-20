Overview of Dr. Marel Hanks, MD

Dr. Marel Hanks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Hanks works at Tyler Family Circle of Care in Athens, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.