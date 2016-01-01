Dr. Margaret Pazzaglia Adolf, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Pazzaglia Adolf, DDS
Overview
Dr. Margaret Pazzaglia Adolf, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf works at
Locations
-
1
Main2121 Main St Ste 310, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 296-0579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf?
About Dr. Margaret Pazzaglia Adolf, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194940825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazzaglia Adolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.