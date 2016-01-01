Dr. O'Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret O'Byrne, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret O'Byrne, MD
Dr. Margaret O'Byrne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. O'Byrne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Byrne's Office Locations
-
1
Ellison Medical Group Vein Treatment Center5330 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 140, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 481-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Byrne?
About Dr. Margaret O'Byrne, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366543159
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Byrne accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Byrne works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Byrne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.