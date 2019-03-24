Dr. Margaret Thurmond-Anderle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurmond-Anderle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Thurmond-Anderle, MD
Dr. Margaret Thurmond-Anderle, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Margaret E Thurmond Anderle MD PA6701 Woodward St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 379-7732
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Anderle has changed my life for the better
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Thurmond-Anderle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thurmond-Anderle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurmond-Anderle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thurmond-Anderle has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurmond-Anderle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurmond-Anderle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurmond-Anderle.
