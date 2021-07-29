See All Psychiatrists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Encinitas, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD

Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Alonso works at Margarita Alonso MD in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alonso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Margarita Alonso MD
    4401 Manchester Ave Ste 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 753-9500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Phobia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2021
    My visit with Dr. Alonso was excellent! I had the pleasure to be her patient since 2008. Ever since I started seeing her, my life changed tremendously. She was patient, caring and treated me with knowledge, and respect. Her professional experience as a Psychiatrist has always been assertive addressing my care. I definitely recommend Dr. Alonso's practice to my family and friends.
    Maria Trapaga — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780618082
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
