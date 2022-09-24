Overview of Dr. Mari Keithahn

Dr. Mari Keithahn is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Keithahn works at Missouri Retina Consultants in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.