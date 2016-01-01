Dr. Basile accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Basile, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Basile, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Locations
North Country Surgical PC41 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 331-4672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Basile, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295736239
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.