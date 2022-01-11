See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (25)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD

Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Currier works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Currier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr Currier is very compassionate & caring. I walked into her office very distraught & left my appointment feeling so much better. I feel very lucky to have her as my doctor.
    — Jan 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD
    About Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114931771
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Psychosomatic Medicine - Massachusetts General Hospital, MA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Currier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Currier works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

