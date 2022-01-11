Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD
Dr. Maria Beatriz Currier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr Currier is very compassionate & caring. I walked into her office very distraught & left my appointment feeling so much better. I feel very lucky to have her as my doctor.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Psychosomatic Medicine - Massachusetts General Hospital, MA
- University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FLA
- University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FLA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Currier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Currier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Currier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Currier speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currier.
