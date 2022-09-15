Dr. Depina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Depina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Depina, MD
Dr. Maria Depina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Depina works at
Dr. Depina's Office Locations
South Bay Mental Health541 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 952-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a tele visit with Dr DePuna for some terrible allergies I am having and explained about some possible issues I believe it’s causing it. She listened and was very good and explained what I needed to do the tackle the cause of my allergies. She also prescribed a cream to help me with the allergies symptoms.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Depina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depina.
