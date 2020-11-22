Overview

Dr. Maria Faylona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Faylona works at Maria A Faylona MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.