Overview

Dr. Maria Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Calixto Garcia Hosp Cuba.



Dr. Fernandez works at Skin Cancer Treatment Center, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.