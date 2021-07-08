Dr. Maria Hamidani, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamidani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Hamidani, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Hamidani, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Machesney Park, IL.
Dr. Hamidani works at
Locations
Machesney Park Family Dental1411 W Lane Rd Ste B, Machesney Park, IL 61115 Directions (779) 228-4613Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. hamidani is so cute and nice we love her
About Dr. Maria Hamidani, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
