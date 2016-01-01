Dr. Maria Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Han, MD
Dr. Maria Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Iris Cantor UCLA Women's Health Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 290, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 853-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Han, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114248358
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Han using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.