See All Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD

Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Venenzuela School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Rosas works at Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rosas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston
    11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3852
  2. 2
    Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston
    250 Blossom St Ste 350, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2303
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston
    1140 Business Center Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
E. coli Food Poisoning
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosas?

    Photo: Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosas to family and friends

    Dr. Rosas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD.

    About Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144422346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Venenzuela School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.