Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD
Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Venenzuela School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Rosas' Office Locations
Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 347-3852
Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston250 Blossom St Ste 350, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 307-2303Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist of Houston1140 Business Center Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 347-3851
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Maria-Isabel Rosas, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1144422346
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Venenzuela School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
