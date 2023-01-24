Overview

Dr. Maria Jauhar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Jauhar works at Island Family Medical Center in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.