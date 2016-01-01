Dr. Maria Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Kane, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Kane, MD
Dr. Maria Kane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
-
1
Larry M Prater Inc1110 N Classen Blvd Ste 318, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 232-5453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Kane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1922050335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
