Dr. Maria Larrazaleta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Larrazaleta, MD
Dr. Maria Larrazaleta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Larrazaleta works at
Dr. Larrazaleta's Office Locations
Her Health ObGyn Fertility Center6000 Northern Pass Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 505-7661
Her Health Ob Gyn & Fertility Clinic9398 Viscount Blvd Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8736
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring compassionate, and very smart. Relates very well to teens and adults and is a wonderful Dr and person.
About Dr. Maria Larrazaleta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1639464803
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larrazaleta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrazaleta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrazaleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrazaleta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrazaleta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larrazaleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larrazaleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.