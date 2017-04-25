Dr. Leonido-Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Leonido-Yee, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Leonido-Yee, MD
Dr. Maria Leonido-Yee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Leonido-Yee works at
Dr. Leonido-Yee's Office Locations
-
1
Shine Psychotherapy6310 San Vicente Blvd Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 859-7128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonido-Yee?
She digs deep and remembers. No office administration problems simply because she handles all her office administration.
About Dr. Maria Leonido-Yee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1285703264
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonido-Yee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonido-Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonido-Yee works at
Dr. Leonido-Yee speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonido-Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonido-Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonido-Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonido-Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.