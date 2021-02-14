See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Bangor, ME
Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the PHilippines-Philipppine General Hospital and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Villanueva works at Umass Memorial Medical Group in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Surgery P.A.
    Northeast Surgery P.A.
417 State St Ste 330, Bangor, ME 04401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Maine Community Health Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 14, 2021
    I had Dr Villanueva as my surgeon for colon cancer and a colon hernia a year after surgery. She saved my life. Showed so much empathy and understanding. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor. She also helped me with a diagnosis of C-Diff while I was in hospital and she wasn’t even my doctor at the time. A special lady????????
    Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Sophia Villanueva, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Filipino
    • 1295058758
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • University of the PHilippines-Philipppine General Hospital
    • Univ of the Philippines
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
