Overview of Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD

Dr. Maria Stefurak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Stefurak works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.