Overview

Dr. Maria Tulpan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila" and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tulpan works at NYU LANGONE FACULTY GROUP PRACTICE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.