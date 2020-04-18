Dr. Maria Villegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Villegas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Villegas, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX.
Dr. Villegas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phillips Gastroenterology615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-2701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villegas?
One of the best Doctor I have encountered in my life..
About Dr. Maria Villegas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1366622938
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villegas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villegas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Villegas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.