Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (84)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD

Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Wroclaw Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Werner-Wasik works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Werner-Wasik's Office Locations

    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Cancer
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Brain Cancer
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Werner-Wasik's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Werner-Wasik

    About Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • Female
    • 1467476713
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    • Framingham Union Hospital
    • Wroclaw Medical University
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Riddle Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Werner-Wasik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner-Wasik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werner-Wasik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werner-Wasik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Werner-Wasik works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Werner-Wasik’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner-Wasik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner-Wasik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner-Wasik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner-Wasik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

