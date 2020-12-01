Dr. Longacre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianne Longacre, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marianne Longacre, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Longacre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Westerly45 Wells St Ste 201, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 637-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longacre?
Dr. Longacre is wonderful. She is knowledgeable, caring, and comprehensive. My children and I have been her patients for many healthy and happy years. Thank you!
About Dr. Marianne Longacre, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396776266
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longacre accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longacre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longacre works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Longacre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longacre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longacre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longacre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.