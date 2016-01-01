See All Vascular Surgeons in Queenstown, MD
Dr. Mariano Arosemena, MD

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Queenstown, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mariano Arosemena, MD

Dr. Mariano Arosemena, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Queenstown, MD. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Arosemena works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Queenstown, MD with other offices in Easton, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arosemena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr Ste 240, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300
  2. 2
    UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300
  3. 3
    Vascular Center at UM BWMC
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8300

Hospital Affiliations
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Be the first to leave a review

    About Dr. Mariano Arosemena, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407051121
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

