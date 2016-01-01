Overview of Dr. Marianthe Grammas, MD

Dr. Marianthe Grammas, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Grammas works at Uab Highlands in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Malaise and Fatigue and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.