Dr. Monsalve has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maribel Monsalve, MD
Overview of Dr. Maribel Monsalve, MD
Dr. Maribel Monsalve, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Andes.
Dr. Monsalve works at
Dr. Monsalve's Office Locations
Duval County Health Departent900 UNIVERSITY BLVD N, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 253-1002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maribel Monsalve, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487723979
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University Of The Andes
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsalve accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monsalve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monsalve speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsalve. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsalve.
