Dr. Marie Charlot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marie Charlot, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy.
Federation of Organizations1 Farmingdale Rd, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 669-5355
- 2 22 Railroad Ave, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (516) 543-7231
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
One of the most caring mental health professionals I have known in nearly 30 years.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy
Dr. Charlot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Charlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Charlot has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
