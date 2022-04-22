Dr. Marie Ferber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Ferber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marie Ferber, MD
Dr. Marie Ferber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Dr. Ferber works at
Dr. Ferber's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Group1220 Dewey Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 454-6600
Franklin Office9200 W Loomis Rd, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (262) 439-5500
Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered12760 W North Ave Bldg A, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 439-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been trying to get off of Effexor for years and Dr. Ferber came up with a treatment transition plan that actually worked for me. I am so relieved to finally be off of it, and very grateful to Dr. Ferber for her expertise and support.
About Dr. Marie Ferber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235234709
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Marshfield Clin St Josephs Hosp
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University Of Wisconsin Eau Claire
- Psychiatry
