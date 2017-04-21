Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariel Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mariel Morales, MD
Dr. Mariel Morales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
-
1
Foundcare Inc2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 432-5849
- 2 555 S Colorado Ave # 111-A, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 732-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales?
Dr. Morales is a great doctor. She is compassionate caring and understanding. Would recommend her to anyone needing a good Dr. in her field.
About Dr. Mariel Morales, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1861769945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.