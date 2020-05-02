Dr. Mariel Rotundo-Patino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotundo-Patino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariel Rotundo-Patino, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Women's Health & Wellness - Brandon515 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9102
Women's Health & Wellness - Riverview13148 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 588-8236Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor in Brandon ????????... i was very nervous at the time of my first maternal appointment but as she came in the room she talked me so well and made me very comfortable .. after that i did my all pregnancy visit with her only and luckily she did my delivery too... feeling blessed that i have such a good doctor...??????
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1780914135
- Lutheran Medical Center - Brooklyn
- Palmetto General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathy
