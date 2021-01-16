See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (7)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD

Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Sterling Regional Medcenter.

Dr. Bachurina works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bachurina's Office Locations

    Swedish Medical Center
    501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    4433 W 29th Ave Ste 109, Denver, CO 80212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sterling Regional Medcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Jan 16, 2021
Dr. Bachurina's personal touch is special... Where do I start with my experiences with Dr. B and her staff? Just over 6 months ago, I requested lip augmentation....wow! Dr. B did an impeccable job, plus I've received so many nice compliments from random people in and around Denver. I returned to her practice to help reverse sun damage and tighten loose skin under my eyes via NeoGen Plasma procedures. Again, I had wonderful results~ it appears to have wiped away about 10 years from my face. She has always been great about explaining procedures and helps to manage my expectations in terms of results. She is meticulous in her work and it shows. I love, love that she is up-to-date on the latest techniques and technology and is often involved in the latest medical innovations for patient care. I recently called on Dr. B for hormone replacement therapy, too. She took the time to write a complete health & wellness plan for me. I highly recommend Dr. B to family & friends!!!
    About Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033370556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

