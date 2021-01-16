Dr. Bachurina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD
Overview of Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD
Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Sterling Regional Medcenter.
Dr. Bachurina's Office Locations
Swedish Medical Center501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4433 W 29th Ave Ste 109, Denver, CO 80212 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sterling Regional Medcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bachurina's personal touch is special... Where do I start with my experiences with Dr. B and her staff? Just over 6 months ago, I requested lip augmentation....wow! Dr. B did an impeccable job, plus I've received so many nice compliments from random people in and around Denver. I returned to her practice to help reverse sun damage and tighten loose skin under my eyes via NeoGen Plasma procedures. Again, I had wonderful results~ it appears to have wiped away about 10 years from my face. She has always been great about explaining procedures and helps to manage my expectations in terms of results. She is meticulous in her work and it shows. I love, love that she is up-to-date on the latest techniques and technology and is often involved in the latest medical innovations for patient care. I recently called on Dr. B for hormone replacement therapy, too. She took the time to write a complete health & wellness plan for me. I highly recommend Dr. B to family & friends!!!
About Dr. Marina Bachurina, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033370556
Education & Certifications
- VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE
