Dr. Marina Gafanovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marina Gafanovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Cassell Eric J MD Office1550 York Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 249-6218
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Top doctor, professional, knowledgeable, staff is always helpful, appointments are scheduled so no waiting, clean office. I’ve been a patient for many years and wouldn’t go to any other doctor. Dr G knows everyone on a first name basis and I feel so at home and my concerns are always addressed. The receptionist Loretta is the best. Would highly recommend Dr Gafanovich.
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1942328802
- North Shore University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gafanovich speaks Russian.
