Dr. Marina Gold, MD

Family Medicine
2.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marina Gold, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Institute Of Health Ministry.

Dr. Gold works at Comfort Dental Group in Santa Clarita, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comfort Dental Group
    26781 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 297-1177
  2. 2
    1330 S Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 507-8181
  3. 3
    PC Medical Clinic
    27141 Hidaway Ave Ste 204, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Marina Gold, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1770653974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Moscow Medical Institute Of Health Ministry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

