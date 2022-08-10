Dr. Marina Nell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Nell, MD
Overview of Dr. Marina Nell, MD
Dr. Marina Nell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Omsk State Medical Academy.
Dr. Nell works at
Dr. Nell's Office Locations
-
1
Nell Medical Group400 N Loop 1604 E Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 495-4085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nell?
Dr. Nell and her staff are the most professional yet understanding, empathetic Office I have ever been to. I always receive calls back in a reasonable time. They have a cancelation list and keep up with it. Dr. Nell is kind and very educated. I would never go anywhere else. I have been seeing her for 4 years.
About Dr. Marina Nell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518285840
Education & Certifications
- Omsk State Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nell accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nell works at
Dr. Nell speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.