Overview

Dr. Mario Canedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Mayor de San AndrÃˆs Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Canedo works at AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.