Dr. Mario Canedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Canedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Mayor de San AndrÃˆs Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Canedo works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology Associates of Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-8088
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care at Carrollwood7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 10, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
EXCLLENT & PERFECT ,OVERALL & STAFF ,( GRACIE ??
About Dr. Mario Canedo, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Cardiovascular Diseases Sinai-Grace Hosp/Grace Hosp, Internal Medicine Sinai-Grace Hosp/Grace Hosp, Flexible Or Transitio
- Universidad Mayor de San AndrÃˆs Facultad de Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canedo works at
Dr. Canedo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canedo speaks Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Canedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.