Overview of Dr. Mario Perez-Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Mario Perez-Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Perez-Rodriguez works at Suncoast Premier Medical, Clermont FL in Clermont, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.