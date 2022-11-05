See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayonet Point, FL
Dr. Mario Talanga, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mario Talanga, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mario Talanga, DO

Dr. Mario Talanga, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonet Point, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Talanga works at Medical Associates of West Florida in Bayonet Point, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Talanga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of West Florida
    7575 State Road 52, Bayonet Point, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 861-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Anxiety
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Talanga?

    Nov 05, 2022
    I was recently hospitalized at the Bayonet Point Hospital, Hudson, Fl. and he came to my bedside each morning. His bedside manner was exceptional; I felt I was in capable hands with him. His soft voice and gentle manner soothed me. Thank you Dr. Talanga
    Carmen S Sheffey Mills — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mario Talanga, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mario Talanga, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talanga to family and friends

    Dr. Talanga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talanga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mario Talanga, DO.

    About Dr. Mario Talanga, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144717943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point - Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Talanga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talanga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talanga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talanga works at Medical Associates of West Florida in Bayonet Point, FL. View the full address on Dr. Talanga’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Talanga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talanga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talanga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talanga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mario Talanga, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.