Overview of Dr. Mario Talanga, DO

Dr. Mario Talanga, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonet Point, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Talanga works at Medical Associates of West Florida in Bayonet Point, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.