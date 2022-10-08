Overview of Dr. Mario Zuccarello, MD

Dr. Mario Zuccarello, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Zuccarello works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.