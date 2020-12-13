See All Pediatricians in Peabody, MA
Dr. Marissa Fast, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Marissa Fast, MD

Dr. Marissa Fast, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fast works at Pediatric Health Care Associates in Peabody, MA with other offices in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Fast's Office Locations

    Pediatric Health Care Associates of Peabody
    10 Centennial Dr Ste 104, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 535-1110
    Pediatric Health Care Associates of Reading
    30 New Crossing Rd, Reading, MA 01867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 439-6744

Hospital Affiliations
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dec 13, 2020
    We have been going to Dr. Fast with both of our kids for almost since our oldest was first born. She is wonderful! She keeps up to date with new and pediatric research and really cares about our kids. PHCA has excellent hours and is very responsive, even when they are closed. We would highly recommend Dr. Fast to anyone seeking a pediatrician.
    Liz — Dec 13, 2020
    About Dr. Marissa Fast, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1225266414
    Education & Certifications

    Hasbro Children's Hospital
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    Tufts University
    Pediatrics
