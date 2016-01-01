Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD
Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Karpoff's Office Locations
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marissa Karpoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1659613347
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpoff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.