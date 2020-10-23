Dr. Marissa Perona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marissa Perona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marissa Perona, MD
Dr. Marissa Perona, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Perona works at
Dr. Perona's Office Locations
-
1
Nassau Bay Pediatrics PA150 E Medical Center Blvd Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3695Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perona?
She has been our family pediatrician for the last 20 years. We have always been able to count on her to take the best care of our children. She’s knowledgeable, she listens, she’s kind, compassionate and available. I consider her a pivotal part of my children’s childhood. Her support over the years made the scariest moments so much easier to navigate and handle. She truly cares about her patients. Our youngest is 17 now and I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to grow these children with. She has been an invaluable part of our lives.
About Dr. Marissa Perona, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1043236029
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- St. Louis University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perona works at
Dr. Perona speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.