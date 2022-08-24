Dr. Marius Pessah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pessah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marius Pessah, MD
Overview of Dr. Marius Pessah, MD
Dr. Marius Pessah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Pessah works at
Dr. Pessah's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas J. Mund, M.D.1575 Hillside Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 358-7210
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pessah?
Treats you like family. The nicest man. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Marius Pessah, MD
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1508892274
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hosp|NYU Langone Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pessah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pessah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pessah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pessah works at
Dr. Pessah speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pessah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pessah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pessah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pessah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.