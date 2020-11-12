Dr. Mark Allard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Allard, MD
Dr. Mark Allard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Allard's Office Locations
Minimal Access Surgery Clinic601 W Maple Ave Ste 411, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 757-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235102724
Education & Certifications
- University AR Med Sci
- University Ar Med Scis
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
