Dr. Mark Barad, MD
Dr. Mark Barad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Terry Smith, Ph.d.1554 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 339-1605
Mark Barad, MD, PhD16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 724, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 849-9055
Dr. Barad is one of the most able psychiatrists in Southern California (I have met several). He is very smart and has tremendous knowledge about medications and other possible treatments that may help the patient. I have absolute confidence in his ability to treat anyone suffering from any type of mental illness.
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Harvard College
Dr. Barad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
