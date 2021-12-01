Overview of Dr. Mark Belza, MD

Dr. Mark Belza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madras, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Belza works at Bend Spine and Neurosurgery in Madras, OR with other offices in Bend, OR, Prineville, OR and The Dalles, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.