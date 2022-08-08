Overview of Dr. Mark Boland, DO

Dr. Mark Boland, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center.



Dr. Boland works at Cd East Family Health & Wellness Center in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.