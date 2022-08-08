Dr. Mark Boland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Boland, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Boland, DO
Dr. Mark Boland, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center.
Dr. Boland's Office Locations
Cd East Family Health & Wellness Center845 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 5, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 541-8898
Steve Hower840 Sir Thomas Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 541-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Boland Is a master artist when it comes to stitches. I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Mark Boland, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Boland has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
