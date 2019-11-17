Overview of Dr. Mark Buseck, MD

Dr. Mark Buseck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Buseck works at Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.