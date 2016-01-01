Dr. Mark Christ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Christ, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Christ, MD
Dr. Mark Christ, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Christ works at
Dr. Christ's Office Locations
Uromedix / Division of 21st Century Oncology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 251, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 546-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Christ, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1144284688
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christ has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christ accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christ works at
Dr. Christ has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christ speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Christ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christ.
