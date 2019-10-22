Dr. Mark Chyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Mark Chyna, MD
Dr. Mark Chyna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Chyna's Office Locations
MDVIP - Libertyville, Illinois890 Garfield Ave Ste 209, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 773-0512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chyna?
Great doctor. Patient since Weill before he became MD FIP Drv Would not consider another doctor; especially those associated wil Lake Forest Hospital, where we live, who are totally dominated by NU medical center.
About Dr. Mark Chyna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740273507
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chyna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chyna accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chyna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chyna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.