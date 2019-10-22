See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Mark Chyna, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Chyna, MD

Dr. Mark Chyna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Chyna works at MDVIP - Libertyville, Illinois in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chyna's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Libertyville, Illinois
    890 Garfield Ave Ste 209, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 773-0512

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Fever
Rash
Cough
Fever
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Chyna, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740273507
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • Georgetown University
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Advocate Condell Medical Center
    • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Chyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chyna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chyna works at MDVIP - Libertyville, Illinois in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chyna’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chyna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

